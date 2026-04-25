Inside the Program: What the NFL Draft tells us about the Texas Longhorns

Only one pick through two days, but is that a good thing for 2027?

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Eric and Joe dive into the 2026 NFL Draft, where Texas only had one selection in Anthony Hill prior to the start of day three. That means, compared to the 2024 and 2025 drafts where Texas was chock-full of top-100 talent, Texas only had one player thought to be a top-75 player in the NFL. Blame for the 2025 struggles is placed primarily on the offensive line, but the dearth of talent with the right level of skill and maturity was a contributing cause to the Longhorns missing the 12-team College Football Playoff.

After talking about Texas’ day three prospects, the focus turns to the 2027 NFL draft and the amount of talent that could go in the first round, including Arch Manning, Trevor Goosby, Colin Simmons, and Cam Coleman. The two close out by looking at some sleeper picks who could join them early in the draft.

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