Inside the Program: Will Muschamp is in command, S&C continues with spring ball approaching

Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is in command as “head coach of the defense.” What all does that entail? Plus, what’s going on in strength and conditioning?

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]

Shop Academy Sports + Outdoors for top brands and low prices, with FREE in-store pickup and same-day delivery! Visit https://www.academy.com/

Eric and Joe discuss how Will Muschamp has become a key part of Texas on- and off-field development for the 2026 season. Muschamp, who is set to be paid almost $3 million per season, is the type of “head coach for the defense” that Steve Sarkisian said in December he wanted in his program. Not only is Muschamp affecting the defensive install, but his fingerprints are on how Texas conducts its offseason workouts.

Eric then shares details about those offseason workouts, explaining how Torre Becton and company have altered a few different facets of the strength and conditioning regimen. There is a lot more focus on strength, including more traditional lifts. There are also a few good, old-fashioned football things going on like mat drills that ask players to be tenacious and physical.

Eric and Joe then answer a few questions from viewers about Jonah Williams, Trinidad Chambliss, and more.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.