IT Community Q&A: Position Battles, WR Expectations, More

This week’s Q&A hits on a handful of camp storylines, including position battles and expectations for a number of players. We also discuss how the almighty dollar could force a change to Texas’ proud tradition of keeping its uniforms clean of advertising. You know, other than little company based out of Oregon.

What are your top 3 position battles to watch going into camp? Additionally, how much playing time do you expect for Kobe Black towards the middle/end of the season? I was a huge fan of his move to safety. Thanks for all you do! – hunt1313

I’m going to be redundant and write that as a much more detailed article, but:

Linebacker: Juice Cryer vs Ty’Anthony Smith

Running Back: Hollywood Smothers vs Raleek Brown

Left Guard: Everyone. It’ll probably be Laurence Seymore but we’re going to learn a lot about the competitors in the process.

Competition still matters a lot because it drives improvement, but much of the competition is fighting over 10 extra snaps, e.g., the RB situation, EDGE, jockeying at DT, etc.

I think Kobe Black will play a lot this fall, but assuming he stays at field safety, he’s going to have competition from Jonah Williams.

This ties into the first question. A lot of the competition isn’t for first-team, it’s for second-team snaps that exist due to player rotation. There is A LOT of competition there and my article will go into greater detail.

Thanks for being here.

I know CDC as held steady on the uniform sponsor being a no go… but seeing the money Ohio State is getting.. Does he still hold that opinion? – torhookem

$17MM per year has to be a game changer for that logic. There is no UT donor so tied to tradition and the old ways that they’ll make up for that insane amount of money.

Nobody in their right mind would blame CDC for slapping a TESLA logo on there.

Edit: Some don’t like the mention of TESLA. The company is inconsequential. This is now an arms race and Texas must keep pace and will likely eventually set the pace.

Which Wide Receiver do you believe has the most upside opportunity for the season? – Burnt

Cam Coleman. He only averaged 12.6 yards per catch last year and he should be well over 15. His 56 receptions should turn into 70. That’s only a 14 reception increase but I expect a huge jump in YPC.

Emmett Mosley should go from 28 to 40 receptions, imo. A lot of those receptions will be big.

I think Ryan Wingo is going to have a cleaner, more efficient version of last year which will lead to more touchdowns. His YAC was already high at 15.6 and they have improved plans to take advantage of that ability.

What’s your best guess on what week we may see Jermaine Bishop start to get meaningful in-game reps at WR? – tcl0035

Week 1 is my current guess.

Who has transferred out of Texas during the portal era and had the most success? Maybe B Thompson? Got drafted. I just can’t remember anyone leaving and being like yea we really missed that guy. Maybe there will be one this year? – asherwood7

It’s Brenen Thompson who found the absolute perfect landing spot in Miss State after they lost Mario Craver.

Logan Parr had a good career at SMU. He didn’t fit the large human template on the offensive line.

Like I said above, they keep who they want. This past year that was Zina Umeozulu, Kobe Black, Warren Roberson, Derek Williams, etc.

Christian Clark had a respectable offer to stay but they weren’t going over their number.

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