IT Picks: Who are the most dangerous players on Texas' 2026 schedule?

Sometimes a story comes from a text message with a simple question: who are the most dangerous players Texas will have to face this year?

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Evan and I went back and forth and picked five players apiece that we consider to be significant challenges for the Longhorns this year. Evan went first, and we went in alternate order. Without further ado, here are our 10 picks…

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Smith has been the best wide receiver in college football since he started playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Even if he’s had miniscule production against the Longhorns, with only 7 catches for 46 yards in two games, he’s a player who will keep Will Muschamp awake deep into the night ahead of Ohio State’s week two trip to Austin.

2025 stats: 87 catches, 1243 yards, 12 touchdowns, one rushing touchdown.

Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

The engine of the Rebels’ 2025 CFP run, Chambliss now gets to head into a campaign with all the first-string reps. He won’t have Lane Kiffin calling the offense, but he remains in a familiar spot in Oxford with a savvy offensive coordinator in John David Baker.

2025 stats: 294-for-445, 3937 yards, 22 touchdowns, three interceptions, eight rushing touchdowns

Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Lacy is just as critical to the Rebels’ offense as Chambliss. His role may look a little different with Baker running a more Air Raid-esque system compared to Kiffin’s own unique spin on offense, but Ole Miss is going to put the ball in the hands of one of its top playmakers on a regular basis.

2025 stats: 306 carries, 1567 yards, 24 touchdowns

Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

One of the biggest wins for Jon Sumrall was keeping the star rusher in Gainesville. Florida is bringing in an offensive coordinator in Buster Faulkner who is known for using a wide array of run schemes. Between taking the yardage available and creating more explosive gains even when holes aren’t as expansive, Baugh is also a threat to just beat down a defense.

2025 stats: 220 carries, 1170 yards, eight touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns

Mario Craver, WR, Texas A&M

Craver and first-round teammate KC Concepcion posted almost identical reception and yardage totals, but Concepcion had the touchdown advantage with 10 total to Craver’s five. Without Concepcion, Marcel Reed is going to look for his No. 1 target in Craver often. He may be the “easy button” for new Aggies offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins.

2025 stats: 59 catches, 917 yards, four touchdowns, one rushing touchdown

Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, LSU

One of the few who followed Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU, Umanmielen was one of the top pass-rushers in the SEC last season. He’ll operate in a featured role in Blake Baker‘s defense.

2025 stats: 44 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 9.0 sacks, one interception, one pass defended

Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri

Even with his offseason gun incident, all signs point toward Hardy being good to go for most if not all of the 2026 season. Not only was he electric at Missouri, but also at ULM prior to stepping into the SEC. Just ask Texas, as Hardy rushed for hard yardage against the Longhorns in 2024.

2025 stats: 256 carries, 1649 yards, 16 touchdowns

David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Stone, alongside Jayden Jackson, was a formidable presence in the middle of a very strong Oklahoma defense last year. His play creates opportunities for himself, but also for plenty of other talented players on Brent Venables‘ defense.

2025 stats: 42 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, one pass defended

Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Sayin may have a “bus driver” label, but he keeps that bus going at a strong pace just like Keanu Reeves in Speed. Ohio State’s offense will take a different shape this year with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, but Sayin’s ability to make on-schedule throws and provide his talented teammates with the opportunities to score are elite.

2025 stats: 301-for-391, 3610 yards, 32 touchdowns, eight interceptions

Taylor Wein, DE, Oklahoma

Wein was part of a stout Sooners defensive front last year and stepped into a featured role at one of the defensive end spots. It was a breakout campaign as he had posted two total tackles in the previous two years. Now as a 6-foot-4, 266-pound redshirt junior, Wein will be a player Texas and all others have to account for if they don’t want to see the quarterback on the turf.

2025 stats: 39 tackles, 15.0 TFL, 7.0 sacks, one interception, one pass defended, one forced fumble

These were off-the-top-of-our-head picks for the most dangerous players on Texas’ schedule. Who did we miss?