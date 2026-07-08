IT Picks: Which school record related to yardage is most likely to be broken?

Sometimes a story comes from a text message with a simple question: between Colt McCoy‘s record for passing yardage, Ricky Williams‘ record for rushing yardage, and Roy Williams’ record for receiving yardage, which is most likely to be broken?

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Previous editions of IT Picks

Texas all-time passing yardage leaders

* indicates includes bowl games

Texas all-time rushing yardage leaders

* indicates includes bowl games

Texas all-time receiving yardage leaders

* indicates includes bowl games

Justin: Roy Williams’ record. Those numbers aren’t too far out of reach, and nobody is going to touch Ricky Williams’ or McCoy’s records. There’s a higher likelihood of a receiver who is productive in year one having two (or even three) more productive years than a quarterback or running back accomplishing those types of numbers at Texas.

Plus, there’s still the portal. As long as that’s there, records will be difficult to approach because players don’t tend to stay in one place as long even at a place like Texas. The genesis of NIL may keep a talented player in college for an extra year, but the NFL still comes calling for the types of players in the stratosphere of those listed above at QB and RB. Similar applies to WR, but the record is much more attainable.

Joe: I’ll side with Justin on this one and say wide receiver. Worthy posted the third-most receiving yards in school history in three years. I don’t think we’ll see a player just explode for 1300 yards in each of his three seasons to eclipse Roy Williams, but that record is more attainable than the one belonging to McCoy or Ricky Williams in modern college football especially with the potential of lengthy College Football Playoff runs.

The four-year quarterback starter doesn’t seem like something we’ll see at Texas under Steve Sarkisian, and it stands to reason that it’ll take that many games to eclipse just the 10,000-yard threshold.

Ricky Williams is one of the best college football players ever, and returned for a senior season where he rushed 361 times for 2124 yards. Almost anyone with Williams’ pedigree these days is going to leave after 2-3 seasons in college because of the way the NFL works.

Give me receiving yards, too. Especially if Sarkisian remains Texas’ head coach for an extended tenure.

(Joe Cook co-authored this article)