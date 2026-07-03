IT Picks: Who are the best play-callers on either side of the ball on Texas' 2026 schedule?

Sometimes a story comes from a text message with a simple question: who are the best play-callers on either side of the ball that Texas will have to contend with this year?

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Ian and I went back and forth and picked three play-callers apiece that we consider to be significant challenges for the Longhorns this year. I went first and we went in alternate order. Without further ado, here are our six picks…

Joe pick: The two offensive minds that powered Ole Miss’s climb to the College Football Playoff semifinals, Kiffin and Weis Jr. make up arguably the best brain trust in college football. They’ll have real weapons to make their system that features influences from Norm Chow, Art Briles, Charlie Weis Sr., and countless others work in 2026.

Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State – Offense

Ian pick: Lebby once worked for Kiffin at Ole Miss and was the second Veer and Shoot style offensive coordinator Kiffin hired after Kendal Briles. Lebby, Art Briles’ son in law, has called plays and averaged over 30 ppg last year. What Mississippi State may lack in comparative talent, they make up for in Lebby’s skilled play-calling.

Matt Patricia, Ohio State – Defense

Joe pick: The former NFL head coach stepped in flawlessly for Jim Knowles with the Buckeyes. Not only did he make use of elite defensive talents like Caleb Downs, Patricia kept what’s been a strong unit at or near the top of college football in several defensive metrics. One of the most important stats where Patricia’s side of the ball was highly ranked? Scoring defense, where the Buckeyes were 1st last year allowing only 9.3 ppg. Patricia has taken well to the college game, just ask the Texas team that posted only seven points against him last year.

Brent Venables, Oklahoma – Defense

Ian pick: Venables’ tenure as a head coach at OU has been volatile. 6-7 followed by 10-3 followed by 6-7 followed by 10-3 with no postseason wins. But aside from a major first-year blip, the Sooners have enjoyed high quality defenses under Venables as he leaned into play-calling in recent seasons. That side of the ball was top-10 in scoring defense last year. Venables’ defense may have a Texas problem, which isn’t good news for those north of the Red River, but it’s been stout against just about everyone else since Oklahoma and Texas migrated to the SEC.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M – Defense

Joe pick: You could argue Elko has the Texas A&M job because of his work done as defensive coordinator under Jimbo Fisher. As defensive play-caller or head coach in College Station, Elko’s defenses have performed well when it comes to keeping opponents out of the end zone

2018 – No. 11 – 13.6 ppg

2019 – No. 39 – 22.5 ppg

2020 – No. 28 – 21.7 ppg

2021 – No. 3 – 15.9 ppg

2024 – No. 35 – 22.2 ppg

2025 – No. 36 – 21.0 ppg

As long as Elko is in Aggieland, expect to see quality, well-coordinated defenses in maroon and white.

Buster Faulkner, Florida – Offense

Ian pick: The Haynes King era at Georgia Tech that featured so many efficient and entertaining offenses was the result of Faulkner’s play-calling. Working for a defense-first head coach like Brent Key, Faulkner utilized a wide variety of run schemes in order to stress opponents. With Florida talent, especially with a rusher like Jadan Baugh, Faulkner will likely enjoy a strong year one with Jon Sumrall in Gainesville.