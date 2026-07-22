IT Q&A | Big Game Prep, Sark's Play Calling & Player Updates

The latest Inside Texas Q&A video focused primarily on the 2026 Longhorn roster, with a heavy emphasis on the offensive line, player development, and expectations heading into preseason camp.

The biggest takeaway was optimism surrounding the offensive line. The hosts believe left guard will be a significant upgrade over last season, pointing to Laurence Seymore‘s extensive pass-protection experience as an immediate boost. Rather than worrying about individual talent, the primary concern is how quickly the line develops cohesion during August camp. They expect the coaching staff to have a firm understanding of the unit’s strengths by the middle of preseason.

The discussion also highlighted several young players expected to make major contributions. Nick Townsend drew praise for his athletic ability, though the consensus is that his only obstacle is experience. The expectation is that he’ll improve dramatically over the course of the season as he becomes more comfortable with the demanding responsibilities of the tight end position. Jermaine Bishop was described as a natural wide receiver despite his versatility, with comparisons to Jaylen Waddle because of his ability to create explosive plays after the catch.

Defensively, the conversation centered on depth along the edge. While Brad Spence can fill multiple roles, the hosts believe true freshman Richard Wesley is the long-term backup to Colin Simmons, with both expected to play meaningful snaps as the season progresses.

The hosts also discussed Texas’ preparation for marquee games, particularly the season opener against Ohio State. They emphasized that Steve Sarkisian understands the importance of the matchup and wants to avoid leaving playoff positioning in the committee’s hands, although they expect most schematic adjustments to emerge closer to kickoff.

Finally, the Q&A revisited offensive philosophy. Rather than becoming more aggressive vertically, the hosts argued Texas should lean into its playmakers by consistently creating easy touches through short passes that can become explosive gains. They also reflected on last season’s disappointing performances after bye weeks, attributing those struggles to a combination of execution, preparation, injuries, and game planning rather than a single issue.

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