It's Sweet! Texas advances to its 12th Sweet 16 in program history

For the 12th time in program history and for the first time under first-year head coach Sean Miller, the Longhorns are heading to the Sweet 16.

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11-seed Texas defeated 3-seed Gonzaga, 74-68 in the round of 32 to advance to the regional semifinals in the West Regional of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

This is Texas’ first Sweet 16 since 2023 when interim head coach Rodney Terry guided the Longhorns to the Sweet 16, moving past Penn State to get to the regional semifinals. Texas then advanced to the Elite Eight at the expense of Miller’s Xavier team before falling to Miami (Fla.).

For Miller, it’s his ninth trip to the Sweet 16. Texas is the third school he’s led to the Sweet 16 along with Xavier and Arizona. The Longhorns will face the winner of a 2-7 matchup between Purdue and Miami. The Boilermakers and the Hurricanes are set to battle Sunday at 11 a.m. The regional semifinals and finals will be in San Jose California on March 26 and March 28.

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