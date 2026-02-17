ITYT Q&A: Cam Coleman Buzz, Young Breakouts, 2026's Toughest Games

Here’s the answers to the latest batch of Texas questions.

The video captures a Tuesday Q&A session focused primarily on college football, specifically Texas Longhorns football updates, player development, team dynamics, and upcoming challenges for the season. Texas Homer and Eric discuss various topics including player assimilation, new recruits’ chances to see the field, linebacker dynamics, the toughest games on Texas’ schedule, coaching burnout, and team culture.

Eric provides detailed insights on individual players like Cam Coleman, Tyler Atkinson, Jermaine Bishop, Derrek Cooper, and Toray Davis, emphasizing their opportunities and strengths. The discussion also delves into how newcomers Rasheem Bilesand Ty’Anthony Smith will impact the linebacker room with their similar playing styles. The top five hardest games for Texas this season are ranked with Ohio State, LSU, Florida, and Oklahoma making the list, highlighting the challenges Texas will face.

The conversation touches on coaching rest periods during the offseason, the importance of strength training, and the role of special teams with players like Ryan Niblett. Injury updates, especially concerning the offensive line and quarterback Arch Manning, are addressed with concerns about team cohesion due to absences and new defensive coordination.

