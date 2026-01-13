ITYT Q&A: Jordan Seaton Update, IOL/RB/LB Needs, Leaders Emerge 

Let’s get today’s latest news and the portal spins…

In this Tuesday update, Eric Nahlin and Texas Homer engage in a conversational discussion about the latest developments concerning the Texas Longhorns football program, emphasizing recruiting updates, roster needs, and team leadership as the offseason progresses. The conversation opens with the announcement that Jordan Seaton, a tackle from Colorado, has entered the transfer portal, sparking discussion about Texas’s position in his recruitment amidst competition from Oregon, Ohio State, and Miami. The duo highlights Texas’ calm, methodical approach in managing offensive line needs, emphasizing patience and strategic planning over rushing to fill gaps.

They delve into positional needs for the upcoming season, focusing on the interior offensive line, linebacker (specifically the Mike linebacker role), and a bigger running back to complement the current backfield. The discussion touches on the nuances of the Mike linebacker position, outlining how the team is seeking a physically impactful player who can contribute both in run defense and pass coverage. The running back room is evolving with transfers like Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers and hopeful developments from younger players like James Simon and Dererick Cooper. While Texas may pursue an experienced, reliable short-yardage back, there is an overall optimism about the versatility and depth of the current roster.

Wide receiver depth is also analyzed, with confidence expressed in the current group led by Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, Kaliq Lockett, Emmett Mosley, Daylan McCutcheon, and incoming players like Jermaine Bishop. The staff’s reluctance to chase additional wide receivers is seen as a sign of roster strength and development focus.

Defensive backfield updates include Derek Williams returning at safety after a challenging previous year, with Xavier Filsaime expected to develop further under the guidance of new coaching staff. The duo expresses excitement about the defensive secondary’s potential, noting the talent and leadership present.

Leadership within the team is a significant topic. The speakers acknowledge the challenges posed by roster turnover and transfers but express confidence in key leaders like quarterback Arch Manning, defensive stalwart Colin Simmons, linebackers Ty’Anthony Smith and Lance Jackson, and the influential presence of defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Arch’s charisma and connectivity with teammates, along with Muschamp’s vocal leadership, are highlighted as critical factors in maintaining cohesion and accountability as the team integrates new members.

