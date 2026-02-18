ITYT: Ari Wasserman on why Arch Manning is his top returning QB in college football

Arch Manning made huge strides this season. Now he’s ready to go for the Heisman. On3’s Ari Wasserman explains why he picked Manning as the No. 1 returning QB in college football.

In this in-depth conversation, Ari Wasserman, a respected college football analyst and host on the On3 YouTube channel, provides a comprehensive analysis of the Texas Longhorns football program, focusing predominantly on quarterback Arch Manning and the team’s trajectory heading into the 2026 season.

The core of the discussion centers on Wasserman’s ranking of Arch Manning as the top returning college quarterback for 2026, despite widespread skepticism and criticism surrounding Manning’s performance and pedigree.

Wasserman explains that his evaluation is forward-looking, based on potential and measurable talent, rather than solely past production. He highlights the challenges Manning faced in 2025, such as a weak offensive line, lack of dependable receivers, and high expectations due to his famous last name, which may have unfairly colored public perception. Wasserman argues that Manning’s last name has paradoxically been a burden, imposing unrealistic standards on the young quarterback. He contrasts Manning’s situation with other quarterbacks and underscores the significant improvements Texas has made in the offseason by adding key transfers like Cam Coleman and bolstering the offensive line and skill positions.

The conversation expands to a broader analysis of the Texas program under head coach Steve Sarkisian, who Wasserman credits for steady progress in player development and roster construction. Wasserman acknowledges Texas’ struggles in past years but notes recent upward trends, including competitive performances against top-tier teams and better talent acquisition strategies. He predicts that with the enhanced supporting cast and Manning’s growth, Texas is positioned to contend for a playoff spot and possibly a national championship.

The discussion concludes with speculation about Manning’s NFL prospects, firmly placing him as a likely number one overall draft pick due to his physical traits, athleticism, and football acumen inherited from the Manning family legacy. Wasserman also briefly mentions other emerging quarterbacks like Trinidad Chambliss, who he considers a future top-five talent but was not included in his current top-10 list. The dialogue ends on a friendly note, with Wasserman emphasizing his optimism for Texas football and the excitement surrounding the upcoming season.

