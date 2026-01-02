ITYT: Blake Gideon Returns to Join Will Muschamp's Texas Defensive Staff

Blake Gideon is back on the 40 Acres and is returning to be an assistant for Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp. We break it all down here.

The video discusses the significant news that Blake Gideon, a former Texas Longhorn player and coach, is returning to Texas after his recent stint at Georgia Tech. This move is framed as a “homecoming” and a full-circle moment, given Gideon’s deep ties and commitment to Texas football. The hosts emphasize that Gideon’s love and investment in Texas, both emotionally and professionally, were key factors in his return. They note that without his player and prior coaching history at Texas, this move likely would not have happened.

Blake Gideon was initially recommended to then-Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian by Will Muschamp, who had been considered as a potential defensive coordinator for Texas in 2021 but did not join at that time. Muschamp’s endorsement and the ongoing mutual respect between him and Gideon played a role in this coaching reunion.

