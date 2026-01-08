ITYT: Dynamic transfer RB Raleek Brown commits to Texas

Texas adds some explosivity to the run game in Raleek Brown.

The video discusses the addition of Raleek Brown, a running back from Arizona State, to the Texas Longhorns football team under coach Steve Sarkisian. Brown is characterized as a dynamic and explosive “gadget back” with exceptional speed and playmaking ability, similar to previous Texas players like Keilan Robinson and Ryan Niblett.

Despite not being a typical between-the-tackles runner, Brown’s versatility allows him to excel in various roles, including special teams and the passing game. After a breakout 2025 season where he rushed for over 1,000 yards, Brown matured into a reliable offensive weapon for Arizona State, especially following injuries to other key players. His decision to transfer to Texas was influenced by the offensive scheme and culture under Sarkisian, which suits his style and maximizes his potential.

Analysts highlight his strong yards-per-carry average, breakaway speed, and receiving capabilities, making him a complementary piece in a running back room that can now employ a “thunder and lightning” approach—pairing Brown’s explosiveness with a more physical, power back.

This addition is seen as a major upgrade for Texas’ offense, bringing a much-needed home-run threat and versatility that was somewhat lacking in the previous season. Overall, Brown’s arrival is expected to elevate the Longhorns’ backfield and create matchup problems for opposing defenses.

