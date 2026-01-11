ITYT: Hollywood Smothers flips from Alabama to Texas

Texas adds another explosive running back to the room in NC State’s Hollywood Smothers.

The video from the Inside Texas Football YouTube channel, hosted by Joe Cook and Justin Wells, centers around the recent commitment of running back Hollywood Smothers to the Texas Longhorns football program. Smothers flipped his commitment from Alabama to Texas, bringing valuable experience and proven production to the Longhorns’ running back room.

The discussion highlights Smothers’ statistical accomplishments, versatility, and potential fit in Texas’ offense under coach Steve Sarkisian and Jabbar Juluke. The hosts emphasize how this addition strengthens the running back group both in terms of talent and depth, complementing other players like Raleek Brown, Christian Clark, Derrek Cooper, and James Simon. They analyze Smothers’ playing style, his ability to produce explosive runs, and his adaptability to outside and inside running schemes. The video also touches on the broader strategy of Texas enhancing competition and depth across all positions through transfer portal acquisitions.

The hosts express optimism about the improved backfield for the 2026 season, noting that while Smothers may not be a featured back, he is a significant upgrade and adds a home-run threat that Texas lacked last year.

