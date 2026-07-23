ITYT Instant Reaction: Sark Just Sent a Message at SEC Media Days

Here’s our reaction to Sark’s big presser at SEC Media Days.

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Steve Sarkisian’s SEC Media Days appearance is framed as both program promotion and genuine self-critique. He opens by celebrating recent success but quickly admits Texas “did not meet the standard” last year, centering his message on culture, roster turnover, and correcting past mistakes. He acknowledges starting culture installation too late in 2025, forcing the staff to “correct” habits instead of building the “Texas way” from day one, all while managing a new QB, a slipping defense under Pete Kwiatkowski, and heavy overall workload.

A major news item is five-star CB John Meredith’s reclassification from 2027 to 2026 and immediate enrollment, strengthening an already strong corner room and ensuring he’s playing real football this year in Austin. Sark also concedes Texas must be more explosive in the run game, improve third down and red zone performance, and dramatically cut penalties, noting drills have been adjusted to variable snap counts.

Defensively, Sark praises Will Muschamp as “head coach of the defense,” with Blake Gideon and Mark Orphey stabilizing the secondary. He reinforces confidence in Arch Manning—now battle-tested and grounded—as QB1, compliments Cam Coleman’s character, tips his cap to Georgia as the SEC standard, and questions the incentive to play tough non-conference games like Notre Dame if the committee won’t properly value strength of schedule.

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