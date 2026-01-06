ITYT Portal Notes: Jadan Baugh is Out, Cam Coleman Waiting Game, Other Texas Targets

Here’s the latest from Day 5 of the Texas Transfer Portal…

The video provides an in-depth update on the fifth day of the college football transfer portal, with a focus on Texas and its recruitment strategy amid ongoing player movements.

The main highlight is that Jadan Baugh will remain at Florida, which poses a challenge for Texas as they look to fill the running back position with comparable talent. Experts discuss potential replacements, including Raleek Brown from Arizona State and Adam Mohammed from Washington, with Texas showing some but limited interest in Mohammed.

The video also dives into the recruitment drama surrounding Cam Coleman, a high-profile wide receiver whose decision is highly anticipated; Alabama, Texas Tech, Texas, and Texas A&M are all involved, with financial offers playing a significant role.

The discussion extends to Texas’s efforts to recruit offensive linemen, especially two players from Michigan, amid stiff competition and ongoing negotiations involving agents. Additionally, Texas is pursuing linebacker Christian Alliegro from Wisconsin, who fits the defensive scheme under new coach Will Muschamp but faces competition from Ohio State. Throughout, the video emphasizes the murky, fast-changing nature of the portal with agents, offers, and player preferences creating uncertainty.

