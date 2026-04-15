ITYT Practice Report: Arch Looks Sharp, Defenders Wreaking Havoc & Injury Update

Here’s the latest coming out of Texas’ practice.

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Eric Nahlin and Texas Homer go over the latest from the Longhorns’ Tuesday practice.

Arch Manning had a strong practice in 7-on-7 drills, still not fully participating in team drills. Nahlin describes Manning’s practice as one of his best with throws to Cam Coleman. “He looked like the guy we all expect him to be,” Nahlin said.

Steve Sarkisian spoke Tuesday about “havoc players” on defense and listed Colin Simmons, Rasheem Biles, Graceson Littleton, Lance Jackson, Jelani McDonald, Bo Mascoe, Alex January, Maraad Watson, and Richard Wesley. Eric went into detail about what all those defenders bring to the table.

Eric also adds an Emmett Mosley V update, who is back participating in drills. He also discusses a transfer portal update with Darius Snow of Michigan State taking in the 40 Acres.

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