ITYT Q&A: Biggest Spring Concerns, Player Buzz, QB2 Battle

Eric tackles a handful of questions, including the one about cohesion on the offensive line and in the defensive backfield. Will Texas be able to put things together and win it all? Eric explains Texas has a chance to win it all thanks to Arch Manning and overall skill level, but the offensive line and its need to be cohesive is a concern. That fear doesn’t exist in the defensive backfield since Will Muschamp’s schemes are very common throughout football at all levels and the learning curve shouldn’t be all that steep for current Longhorns.

Which freshman could surprise or make noise in 2026? Eric guesses Kohen Brown, but says it’ll be easier to know which first-year player can make a difference once they put the pads on in spring football.

Eric says the development of Ryan Wingo, Brandon Baker, and Nick Townsend will make the biggest impact on the 2026 season. On defense, Eric identifies Ty’Anthony Smith, Lance Jackson, and Kade Phillips.

The last major question is about the battle for the backup quarterback spot. MJ Morris, KJ Lacey, and Dia Bell are the contenders, but Eric says Lacey’s time in the program, with the playbook, and with the receivers should give him the edge.

Other questions cover second-year defensive tackles, Jonah Williams’ schedule, and top three concerns entering spring ball.

