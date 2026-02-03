ITYT Q&A: Laurence Seymore's eligibility, RB roles, what could derail a Playoff push

Let’s answer some fan questions about Texas.

In this Tuesday update show, hosts Eric Nahlin and Texas Homer focus on the Texas Longhorns football program, particularly the offensive line situation and roster developments as they prepare for the upcoming season. A significant portion of the discussion centers on the uncertain status of Laurence Seymore’s eligibility, which remains pending with the NCAA and involves a complicated, inconsistent regulatory environment. The conversation also touches on the potential for additional grad transfers or portal additions, though no specific targets have emerged yet.

The offensive line coaching staff is reviewed, highlighting Deron Gatewood’s role as the primary assistant to Kyle Flood and noting consultant Tim Drevno’s brief involvement. Despite speculation about NFL interest in Texas assistants, the program appears stable in its coaching ranks. The hosts emphasize that the current Texas roster is in a strong position due to the advantages brought by NIL recruiting, including expanded geographic reach and the ability to utilize the transfer portal effectively.

Concerns remain around offensive line cohesion, given many new players and position changes, as well as injuries sidelining key players during spring practice. The hosts advocate for bringing back the spring game to better evaluate player development and provide fan engagement.

Discussion of the running back situation highlights the complementary styles of Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, with a slight edge given to Smothers. The role of “gadget” player Ryan Niblett is expected to be limited outside special teams and niche offensive packages, especially given the depth and speed already present at running back and receiver.

