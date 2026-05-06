ITYT Q&A: Post-Spring Needs, QB2 Readiness & Freshman Risers

Here’s the answers to the questions surrounding the Longhorns. More details and further answers can be found on the Inside Texas Members Only board here.

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The video is a comprehensive Q&A session focusing on Texas football, with Eric Nahlin answering fan-submitted questions about the team’s injury status, defensive strategies, player development, and recruitment outlook. Eric provides insights into the current progress of injured players, particularly emphasizing the importance of key players like Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley, and Andre Cojoe returning healthy and ready for August. He discusses the defensive philosophy under new coach Will Muschamp, highlighting the increased blitz packages and tighter coverage compared to the previous year under Pete Kwiatkowski, while addressing past defensive struggles and contextualizing PK’s performance.

The conversation shifts to the spring portal and recruitment strategy, where Eric outlines the team’s contentment with most position groups except some potential depth additions on the offensive line, edge, and possibly safety. He notes the developmental trajectory of several players and the limited need for new starters via transfer, reflecting a focus on internal player growth over external recruitment. Eric also speculates on potential freshman breakout players, comparing them to last year’s standout, Graceson Littleton, while explaining that this year’s depth reduces immediate freshman starting opportunities.

Finally, Eric evaluates the confidence level in backup quarterback KJ Lacey, explaining that the staff views him as a capable player who could keep the team competitive in the event of an injury to the starter, Arch. He assesses the SEC games in terms of winnability with Lacey under center and ranks the upcoming Ohio State game as a critical must-win to solidify Texas’s playoff chances. The discussion underscores the team’s aspirations for a clean 9-3 season and the importance of key victories in rivalry matchups.

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