ITYT Q&A: RB Room Hierarchy, QB2 Race, Setting the 2026 Floor

Here’s the latest round of info as we prepare for spring ball to start.

The video transcript is a detailed Q&A session focused on the Texas Longhorns football team’s upcoming season, specifically addressing player expectations, positional battles, and team outlooks for 2026. The discussion begins with Justus Terry’s anticipated role on the defensive line, emphasizing his versatility and rotational usage rather than a full-time starting position due to competition with established players. Lance Jackson is highlighted as a higher-upside player compared to Terry, given his athleticism, explosiveness, and potential impact at edge defensive end. The conversation then shifts to offensive line prospects, particularly Andre Cojoe, who is recovering well from injury and is expected to participate in spring drills, though his exact positional role remains uncertain.

The panel also discusses the running back rotation, projecting a time-share approach rather than a singular lead back, with Hollywood Smothers likely to lead carries and relief emerging from others such as Ryan Niblett and James Simon. The depth and talent of the 2026 roster are acknowledged, noting a record number of highly rated recruits, which bodes well for the program’s goals. At quarterback, KJ Lacey is favored to back up the starter and potentially start later in the season due to his athleticism and experience advantage over other backups.

Concerns are raised about the offensive line’s cohesion and readiness heading into the season, given injuries and a new scheme, while the defense is expected to benefit from experience despite the new system. The overall season outlook ranges from a realistic floor of a 9-3 record with potential playoff exclusion, to a ceiling of winning a national championship. The panel encourages fans to follow ongoing updates through Inside Texas as spring practices intensify.

