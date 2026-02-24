ITYT Q&A: Roster Check In, Will Muschamp’s Early Influence, O-Line Concerns

Eric Nahlin and Texas Homer provide the answers to your questions about Texas, including notes on Will Muschamp, O-line concerns, the state of the roster, and much more.

The video is a Tuesday Q&A session focused on the Texas Longhorns football team, addressing questions from the Inside Texas community.

The host discusses various topics including the assimilation of new cornerback Bo Mascoe, the potential and roles of offensive linemen Jaydon Chatman and Jackson Christian, and concerns about the offensive line’s performance for the upcoming season.

The dialogue also covers player development measured through roster updates on height and weight, highlighting specific players such as Justus Terry, Brandon Baker, Jermaine Bishop, John Turntine, Lance Jackson, and Derek Williams. The conversation shifts to the impact of Blake Gideon’s return to the safety room and how that influences player performance and morale. Finally, the host contrasts the coaching styles and player reception of new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp versus former coach Pete Kwiatkowski, emphasizing Muschamp’s intense focus on relationship-building and recruiting, and predicting that his approach will positively influence the team’s defense and overall spirit.

