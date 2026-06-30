ITYT Q&A: Sark's Must-Win Games, Transfer OL Progress, Easton Royal Flip Talk

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The video features a Q&A session from Inside Texas, focusing primarily on Texas Longhorns football, its roster, recruiting prospects, and strategic insights related to the upcoming season. The hosts discuss key transfers, potential breakout players, and the importance of certain games for Texas under coach Steve Sarkisian. Particular attention is given to players such as Juice Cryer, Melvin Siani, Bo Mascoe, and Raleek Brown, emphasizing their expected impact.

The discussion highlights Sarkisian’s prioritization of games against Ohio State and LSU, underscoring the implications of losses on playoff considerations and recruitment battles. The offensive line’s development, especially Laurence Seymore’s progress, is carefully dissected—acknowledging the uncertainty until pads come on but expressing cautious optimism.

The Gaskamp Award, given to surprising senior breakout players, is introduced, with Connor Robertson emerging as the frontrunner this season due to his past limited play but expected pivotal role at center. Recruitment remains a focal point, with particular uncertainty around Easton Royal’s commitment and more optimistic expectations for Monshun Sales. The highly competitive battle between Texas and Indiana for Sales is noted.

Looking forward to recruiting classes, three notable 2028 prospects from Texas are profiled.

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Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

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