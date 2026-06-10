ITYT Q&A: Texas Offensive Production, Defensive Starters & Recruiting Gaps

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Topics include…

How many rushing yards will Hollywood Smothers, Derrek Cooper, and Raleek Brown notch this season? Eric believes that trio can accumulate 2100 yards even with Arch Manning being a part of the rushing offense.

How many receiving yards will Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley, and Jermaine Bishop notch? Eric sees 3100 yards for that group even with some concerns about the offensive line.

Who will lead the tight end room in receiving? The picture is muddier with Spencer Shannon and Michael Masunas notching good springs, but for now Eric went with Nick Townsend.

Who is the starting 11 on the defense? With the Longhorns facing the Bobcats, Eric goes through a starting 11 with Lance Jackson, Hero Kanu, Alex January, Colin Simmons, Ty’Anthony Smith, Rasheem Biles, Graceson Littleton, Bo Mascoe, Kade Phillips, Jelani McDonald, and Derek Williams.

How many commits one month from today? Eric sees a class with 22 members by that juncture.

Are there areas of recruiting, or specific position groups, that are cause for concern? There are minor, minor concerns on O-line, but most of those will be assuaged if Texas can get Lucas Rhoa. Eric is also looking at linebacker recruiting.

How does the Texas Tech and Brendan Sorsby fiasco ultimately end up?

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