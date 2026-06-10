ITYT Q&A: Texas Offensive Production, Defensive Starters & Recruiting Gaps
Here’s the latest answers to your Texas questions.
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Topics include…
- How many rushing yards will Hollywood Smothers, Derrek Cooper, and Raleek Brown notch this season? Eric believes that trio can accumulate 2100 yards even with Arch Manning being a part of the rushing offense.
- How many receiving yards will Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley, and Jermaine Bishop notch? Eric sees 3100 yards for that group even with some concerns about the offensive line.
- Who will lead the tight end room in receiving? The picture is muddier with Spencer Shannon and Michael Masunas notching good springs, but for now Eric went with Nick Townsend.
- Who is the starting 11 on the defense? With the Longhorns facing the Bobcats, Eric goes through a starting 11 with Lance Jackson, Hero Kanu, Alex January, Colin Simmons, Ty’Anthony Smith, Rasheem Biles, Graceson Littleton, Bo Mascoe, Kade Phillips, Jelani McDonald, and Derek Williams.
- How many commits one month from today? Eric sees a class with 22 members by that juncture.
- Are there areas of recruiting, or specific position groups, that are cause for concern? There are minor, minor concerns on O-line, but most of those will be assuaged if Texas can get Lucas Rhoa. Eric is also looking at linebacker recruiting.
- How does the Texas Tech and Brendan Sorsby fiasco ultimately end up?
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