ITYT Q&A: Texas RB Depth, Surprise Players, Latest Decommit

Here’s the latest answers to the questions from the board…

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The video opens by addressing the linebacker decommitment of Cade Haug, explaining that the timing after his official visit is “curious” but ultimately tied to financial/NIL terms and differing valuations—other programs view him as LB1, while Texas had him more as LB2/LB3.

Next, they discuss running back target Landen Williams-Callis, noting recent positive noise after his official visit and projecting that a class of Williams-Callis plus Noah Roberts would be among the best RB hauls nationally, though no decision date is set for Williams-Callis..

A board question on the RB room pecking order after Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers leads to praise for Derrick Cooper as a bigger, explosive back, with James Simon, Michael Terry, and Jett Walker slotting behind as varying blends of size, speed, and polish.

On “unexpected” standouts, they highlight Brad Spence and Brandon Baker.

They also cover portal strategy (linebacker as the most logical portal-only position), defensive line numbers (3–4 interior, 3–4 edge if they can land elite Marcus Fakatou), and wide receiver recruiting with Monshun Sales and Easton Royal as potential high-end pairings. They estimate the class lands around three to four five-stars.

The segment closes with a question on baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle’s pressure at Texas; they acknowledge constant pressure but frame OU’s title as “baseball being baseball,” emphasizing Texas’ SEC title and CWS trip as signs he’ll eventually break through.

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