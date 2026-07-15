ITYT Q&A: Week 1 Expectations, Cleaning Up Penalties, the 5-Star WR Race

Answers to your latest Texas questions…

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This Q&A session explores key questions about the Texas Longhorns football program, focusing on recruiting updates, penalty issues, coaching staff roles, and what to watch for in the upcoming season. The discussion provides a nuanced look at two high-profile wide receiver recruits, Monshun Sales and Easton Royal, highlighting the complexity of their decisions, including emotional and financial factors.

The program’s persistent penalty problem is analyzed with insight into recent coaching adjustments aimed at reducing mental errors, particularly on the offensive line. The conversation also touches on the contributions of certain graduate assistants and analysts who play essential behind-the-scenes roles.

When compared to powerhouse programs like Georgia, Texas is acknowledged to be in the same competitive tier, yet still with work to do. Looking ahead to the season opener against Texas State, the focus is on offensive line cohesion, discipline, explosive playmakers, and quarterback Arch’s development.

Finally, linebacker recruiting challenges and expectations for talent acquisition round out the session.

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