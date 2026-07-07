ITYT Recruiting Intel: What's next in 2027 and 2028 prospects to watch

Lets keep it going in 2027 and track top 2028s.

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Joe Cook and the Inside Texas crew break down Texas Longhorns 2027 and early 2028 recruiting. For 2027, they focus on wideout Monshun Sales, running back Landen Williams-Callis, several flip candidates, and contingency plans at linebacker, including portal options and late senior evals.

They note strong relational work by position coaches like Chris Jackson and Jabbar Juluke. For 2028, they highlight national headliners Brysen Wright and Kellan Hall plus in-state priorities such as Kendrick Harris, David Dotson, R’Monie Edwards, Jamarios Canton, James Foster III, Jaylen Addai, and Isaiah Taylor, stressing early offers, evaluations, and relationship-driven decisions by Texas staff.

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