ITYT Recruiting Intel: Where Texas commits rank in the new Rivals300

Texas commitments saw some big moves in the new 2027 rankings.

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The Inside Texas Football YouTube channel discussed the latest Rivals recruiting rankings. Texas has two top-10 commits: Easton Royal (No. 3) and John Meredith (No. 8), both rated 98. Ismael Camara moved from No. 34 to No. 33. Cam Hall rose from No. 185 to No. 119. Kasi Currie dropped slightly, but remains a top-100 prospect. Kyron Brown saw a significant jump to No. 205. Brian Swanson moved up to No. 224 as an interior offensive lineman. The discussion also covered state rankings, with Jalen Brewster (No. 1) and John Meredith (No. 2) leading the way.

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