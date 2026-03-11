Here’s the latest from Texas’ 2nd practice of Spring.

Evan and Joe go over all their latest observations from the Longhorns’ second practice of the spring. Each go over some big positional takeaways, but Joe offered a key piece of insight when it comes to assistant coaches.

It’s jarring how much individual coaching Texas can offer to its players.

With the O-line? you’ve got Kyle Flood, Deron Gatewood, Mitch Zoloty, and Jason McEndoo.

At tight end? Steve Casula is helping Jeff Banks out.

Wide receiver? Well not only are you getting instruction from Chris Jackson, you’ve got Billy Gonzales helping as well.

Running back? Jabbar Juluke has several assistants helping him.

Quarterback? Not only does Steve Sarkisian hover around, but AJ Milwee and Mike Bimonte are on the case.

And that’s just on offense. The amount of eyes on each position group, something possible at well-resourced programs like Texas, should lend the staff plenty of opportunities to provide instruction, correction, and development.

