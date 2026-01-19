ITYT: Texas’ Remaining Needs as the Portal Window Closes

These pieces will help a strong finish.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal HERE]

Ready to make your move in the DFW area? Trust Josh Holden Real Estate to guide you home. Call Josh today at 972-917-8081 or visit joshholdenrealestate.com to get started!

The video features a detailed discussion from the Nash and Evan Quick Hitter Show, centered primarily on the Texas Longhorns football team’s current roster status, transfer portal developments, and strategic needs heading into the upcoming season. The hosts begin by addressing the closure of the transfer portal, noting the importance of filling roster gaps and the critical need for depth, especially along the offensive line and linebacker positions. They emphasize the necessity for a reliable interior offensive lineman, particularly a left guard, and a backup center, citing concerns about roster depth in these areas.

The linebacker position, especially the Mike linebacker role in the Will Muschamp defensive scheme, is highlighted as an urgent need. The current starters don’t fit the prototypical Mike linebacker profile, which means Texas must either find a new starter or transition a player like Ty’Anthony Smith to that role, though that’s not ideal. Depth and development are viewed as key, with players like Markus Boswell seen as promising prospects to fill secondary linebacker roles.

On the offensive line, the acquisition of Wake Forest’s Melvin Siani is viewed as a significant upgrade, expected to solidify the right tackle spot and allow Brandon Baker to move inside to guard. This upgrade, combined with the current roster, reduces the need to heavily pursue additional tackles in the portal. The show also touches on the importance of veteran depth at quarterback, suggesting the value of an experienced backup to support KJ Lacey and Dia Bell.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.