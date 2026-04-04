ITYT: Texas Second Scrimmage Takeaways

Here’s the latest intel on Texas’ 2nd scrimmage of Spring.

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The video from the Inside Texas Football YouTube channel provides an in-depth update on the Texas Longhorns’ ongoing spring football practices, with a strong focus on the recent scrimmage and team developments. Hosts Joe Cook and Eric Nahlin discuss the confidence and maturity of the current Texas roster, highlighting that the coaching staff views this team as the most talented and experienced they have had in recent years. They emphasize the improved depth and versatility in the running back room, with true freshman Derrek Cooper generating significant buzz for his outstanding performance and potential to contribute immediately.

The discussion also covers quarterback Arch Manning’s progression, noting his increased experience and the collaborative approach between him and defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. This partnership underscores a culture of continuous learning and adaptation on both sides of the ball. Muschamp’s defensive scheme, characterized by pattern matching and single-high safety concepts, is evolving. The offense is experimenting with personnel groupings to challenge their defense, particularly with 11 personnel formations meant to stress man coverage.

Several individual player performances are highlighted: tight end Spencer Shannon had a strong scrimmage showing with multiple receptions and improved athleticism; freshman linebacker Tyler Atkinson impressed as a pass rusher with several impactful blitzes, indicating he will play a significant role in specific defensive packages. The overall tone is optimistic, with the offense and defense pushing each other in practice—“iron sharpening iron”—and the program moving beyond just relying on raw talent to implementing sophisticated schemes on both sides of the ball.

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