ITYT: The Longhorns land 4-star OT Brian Swanson

Texas adds size and athleticism to the future OL room.

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South Oak Cliff offensive lineman Brian Swanson has committed to the University of Texas for the 2027 recruiting class. Swanson, a 6’6″, 312-pound versatile offensive lineman capable of playing both tackle and guard, has been on Texas’s radar for over a year and has made numerous visits to the campus, ultimately deciding to become a Longhorn. Analysts Joe Cook and Justin Wells emphasize Swanson’s unique skill set, size, and tenacity, positioning him as a valuable asset capable of starting on the outside as a tackle while also providing flexibility to shift inside to guard if necessary. Swanson’s background includes playing in a highly competitive South Oak Cliff program, which has produced multiple state championships and is known for competing against top Texas high school teams in large, high-pressure stadiums.

The recruitment success is credited to several key figures, including Texas coaches Kyle Flood and Chris Gilbert, as well as South Oak Cliff coaches Jason Todd and others responsible for preparing and developing Swanson. The Texas Longhorns strategically prioritize versatility on the offensive line, seeking players capable of playing multiple positions to fit the broader class construction. This addition not only marks an important addition to the offensive line but also strengthens Texas’ connections and recruiting pipeline in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area, illustrating a well-thought-out approach to building a dominant 2027 recruiting class.

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