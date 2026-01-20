ITYT: Three Texas freshman are in line to make an early impact

These new players can contribute early and factored into Texas’ decisions for the 2026 season.

Homer and Joe go over the addition of three impact freshmen whose presence on the roster affected how Texas went into the portal in the 2026 cycle. Though there are needs remaining and there have been additions at running back, linebacker, and wide receiver, Derrek Cooper, Tyler Atkinson, and Jermaine Bishop are part of the plan for Texas next season.

Cooper will have to develop as a player who does more than just run away from the competition. Atkinson will need to prove he has linebacker skills and not just athleticism. Bishop will need to learn the offense and prepare to compete with other established receivers, but all three are players who have earned positive reviews early in their Texas careers and who should be seen in more than just mop-up duty in 2026.

