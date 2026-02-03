ITYT: What Cade Haug brings to Texas

Texas adds a LB in Kingwood’s Cade Haug to its future defense from the 2027 class. Learn more about him with Eric Nahlin and Texas Homer.

In this detailed discussion, Inside Texas’ Eric Nahlin and Texas Homer break down the recent commitment of linebacker Cade Haug to the University of Texas. The conversation highlights Haug’s physical attributes, playing style, and potential fit within Texas’ defensive scheme. They emphasize his size (approximately 6’2”, 210-220 lbs), sound technique, and strong production (over 300 varsity tackles). Haug is portrayed as a true inside linebacker with good instincts, the ability to read blocking schemes, and the versatility to contribute on special teams or even as a running back in high school. His athleticism is underscored by his track and field participation, including sprint times near 11.35 seconds and a discus throw over 140 feet, indicating a well-rounded athlete.

The analysts also discuss the significance of Texas’ early aggressiveness in linebacker recruiting under the new coaching staff. Haug’s commitment is viewed as a smart strategic move to secure a talented player early rather than overthinking or waiting on higher-rated prospects. The authenticity and genuine interest shown by Texas during Haug’s visit played a crucial role in sealing the deal quickly. There is consensus that Haug’s skill set and production translate well to the SEC’s physical style of play, and while development is still expected, he already displays key traits sought after in a modern inside linebacker.

Overall, the commitment is seen as a positive step forward for Texas’ linebacker recruiting, signaling a shift toward a more assertive approach under the new regime and an emphasis on players who fit the scheme and culture rather than just star ratings.

