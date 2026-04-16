ITYT: What Darius Snow brings to Texas

Texas makes a late portal addition in experienced LB Darius Snow.

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This video from the Inside Texas Football YouTube channel highlights the recent addition of Darius Snow to the Texas Longhorns football team. Snow, a linebacker coming from Michigan State, is entering his seventh season of college football. Originally from Carrollton Hebron in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Snow brings valuable experience and depth to a Texas linebacker room that is currently young and in need of veteran leadership. The discussion covers Snow’s transition from safety to linebacker during his college career, his injury history, and how his background under notable defensive coaches like Mark Dantonio and Mel Tucker will help him adapt quickly to Texas’ defensive scheme led by Will Muschamp.

Snow’s recruiting journey is also examined, emphasizing his choice to transfer to Texas over other regional programs such as TCU, SMU, and Oklahoma. This decision is seen as significant for Texas recruiting, illustrating the Longhorns’ ability to attract in-state talent from the DFW Metroplex, not just Central Texas or Houston. The video also touches on Snow’s ongoing development with Coach Flight, focusing on improving his coverage skills, footwork, and overall linebacker technique to make him a versatile, three-down player.

Overall, Snow’s arrival is portrayed as a strategic move by Texas to add experienced depth, mentorship, and local talent to their linebacker corps, which could be crucial for their ambitions this season.

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