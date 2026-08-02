ITYT: What four-star RB Landen Williams-Callis brings to Texas

Texas gets its guy with 2027 four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis today. Justin Wells and Cord Samuels discuss how he fits on the Forty Acres.

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Texas Football has landed a major coup in running back recruit Landen Williams-Callis, bolstering a promising 2027 recruiting class under new running backs coach Jabbar Juluke.

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Williams Callis is an elite, dynamic back with over 7,500 rushing yards and 120 touchdowns in his high school career, known for his versatility, strategic running style, and ability to catch passes out of the backfield. His recruitment was a multi-year pursuit with Texas overcoming early recruiting challenges to finally seal the commitment after a pivotal official visit.

The coaching staff envisions Williams-Callis complementing fellow 2027 running back Noah Roberts, indicating a committee approach rather than a workhorse back focus, emphasizing versatility and receiving skills in the offense under Steve Sarkisian. Early enrollment is planned, continuing the trend of Texas integrating recruits quickly for developmental advantage. The broader class focus remains on defensive reinforcements, particularly linebackers and cornerbacks, as Texas looks to strengthen its roster ahead of SEC competition. The team expects to add several key defensive pieces before closing out the recruiting cycle, while also anticipating a strong 2028 class.

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