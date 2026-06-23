ITYT: What Kyron Brown brings to the Texas Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian adds another thread to Chris Jackson’s WR room in Kyron Brown.

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The video highlights the recent addition of Kyron Brown to the Texas Longhorns’ 2027 recruiting class. Brown, a versatile athlete from Amarillo Palo Duro, earned his offer after a strong showing at a Texas camp and an official visit.

Unlike typical early offers to high-profile prospects, Brown’s recruitment is notable because he had to come prove himself right before his senior year, reflecting a new trend in recruiting influenced by NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) dynamics. Brown is portrayed as a multi-talented player who can fill multiple roles on the field for his high school, including quarterback, receiver, and defensive positions, and is praised for his grit, athleticism, and willingness to do the “dirty work,” such as blocking and special teams.

The Longhorns’ 2027 receiver class now consists of Brown, Easton Royal, and Briceson Thrower, with the possibility of adding Monshun Sales. The panel believes Brown is an undervalued “sleeper” recruit who fits Texas’ strategic need for a developmental player amidst increasingly expensive recruiting markets. The discussion also touches on how track participation, particularly in grueling events like hurdles, often signals competitiveness and toughness, traits highly valued by Texas coaches like Chris Jackson.

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