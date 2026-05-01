ITYT: What Texas is getting in 4-star RB Noah Roberts

Texas adds a dynamic back to the class in Noah Roberts.

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The video highlights Texas’ latest football commit, Noah Roberts, a four-star running back from Chandler, Arizona. Roberts, who committed to Texas over notable programs such as Oregon, Michigan, and Arizona State, represents an important addition to the Longhorns’ running back corps. At 6’1″ and around 190 lbs, Roberts combines size, speed, and versatility, excelling both as a runner and a receiver out of the backfield. Analysts praise his footwork, elusiveness, and ability to maintain speed even if he grows to about 210 lbs, a valuable trait for competing in a physically demanding conference.

The discussion also emphasizes the strategic recruitment approach led by Jabbar Juluke, Texas’ running backs coach, who has successfully built strong recruiting ties in Arizona and beyond. Juluke’s influence and expertise are credited with securing Roberts. Texas aims to develop a dynamic backfield by blending different running styles, featuring Roberts’ combination of size and agility alongside other backs like Derreck Cooper. The program’s style, under coach Steve Sarkisian, heavily incorporates running backs in the passing game, leveraging their versatility as offensive weapons.

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