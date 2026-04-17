ITYT: What Texas is getting in Brown DB Nick Hudson

Texas adds a portal DB to help round out the room in Brown’s Nick Hudson.

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The video from the Inside Texas football YouTube channel discusses the recent commitment of Nick Hudson, a cornerback transfer from Brown University, to the Texas Longhorns football team.

Hudson, originally part of the 2022 high school class, adds veteran depth to the Texas defensive backfield after entering the transfer portal. While not a high-profile transfer from a powerhouse football program, Hudson brings valuable experience, maturity, and academic credentials, including being an economics major at Brown and an Ivy League degree.

The analysis highlights his potential roles on the team, including contributing as a depth player at cornerback or nickelback, and on special teams. His background includes playing for a championship high school program at Shadow Creek in Texas, which adds to his appeal as a “homecoming” player. The video also notes the family football legacy Hudson carries, with relatives who have played collegiate football at high levels. The discussion emphasizes the strategic value of adding seasoned, academically strong players who can mentor younger teammates, help in practice, and provide stability both on and off the field.

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