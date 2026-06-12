ITYT: What the Longhorns have in new commit JaBarrius Garror

The Texas Longhorns got a playmaker from Alabama in JaBarrius Garror.

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The video covers the recent commitment of highly regarded edge prospect Jabarius Garror, nicknamed “Chicken,” to the Texas Longhorns. Formerly an Alabama commit, Garror chose Texas after an official visit, overcoming competition from high-profile programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Florida State. Garror is widely praised for his athleticism, frame, and potential growth, fitting perfectly into the Longhorns’ defensive scheme under coaches Will Muschamp and LaAllan Clark. His ability to play as a twitchy, high-motor edge rusher complements other recruits like Cam Hall and Derwin Fields, enhancing Texas’s promising edge class.

Joe and Justin emphasize the importance of Garror’s mindset toward NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness), noting his entrepreneurial vision of building a personal brand that could extend beyond football. Texas’ recruiting staff, led by Clark and Muschamp, prioritized Garror due to his fit, both athletically and culturally, in their system and showed a strong relationship-building strategy that helped sway the recruitment.

The video also discusses the depth and strength of the Longhorns’ edge rusher recruiting, including other key players like Lance Jackson and the battle for Marcus Fakatou, who is described as potentially the final piece to complete an elite edge class. Fakatou is projected as a true defensive end with the size and versatility NFL scouts seek, and Texas is preparing for a difficult but hopefully successful recruitment battle.

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