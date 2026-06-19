Skip to main content
Texas
Join Now
50% off your first year
then billed annually
Inside Texas
+
One subscription: The best Texas Longhorns coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

Inside Texas Football Recruiting

ITYT: What Texas is getting in No. 1 CB John Meredith

On3 image
Justin Wells
6h0members liked this

2027’s No. 1 cornerback John Meredith is special and is a huge grab for the Longhorns.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Injured? Call Andre The lawyer at 214-444-8808. Located in Dallas, TX, Andre helps injured Longhorns in car wrecks, slip and falls, 18 wheeler accidents, on the job injuries, and wrongful deaths. https://andrethelawyer.com/

Join Inside Texas for Market-Leading Texas Longhorns Football coverage!

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

  • Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love
  • Immediate access to any Longhorns break news
  • Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff
  • High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.
  • Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts
  • So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.

Members only · one like per member

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Inside Texas

More Inside Texas News