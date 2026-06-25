ITYT: What the addition of Lucas Rhoa means for the Longhorns

Kyle Flood adds another OL talent to the class with 3-star Lucas Rhoa.

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The Inside Texas Football YouTube episode centers on the University of Texas’s recent offensive line recruiting successes, particularly highlighting the commitment of Lucas Rhoa, a versatile offensive lineman from Orange Lutheran High School in California. The discussion focuses on Rhoa’s skill set, size, and future potential as an interior guard for the Longhorns and how he complements the ongoing recruiting strategy led by coaches Kyle Flood and Steve Sarkisian. The hosts explore the complexities of recruitment battles, including the emotional ties some players have to rival schools like Penn State, and the importance of Texas competing coast to coast to attract top talent.

The episode discusses the qualities that make Rhoa an ideal recruit—his nearly 300-pound frame, impressive physical measurements such as a 10-inch hand size and an 80-inch wingspan, and his ability to play multiple line positions. The addition strengthens an already talented class that includes players like Brian Swanson, Jackson Cook, and Keyon Hemphill-Woods. The conversation then shifts to the final offensive line target in Ismael Camara , a highly-touted player known as “the French freak” whose addition would complete what could be an exemplary recruiting class.

The hosts emphasize the multifaceted nature of recruitment today, especially factoring NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) considerations and the strategic importance of finding the right developmental fit rather than just the top-ranked player.

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