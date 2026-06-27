Inside Texas Football Recruiting
ITYT: What the Longhorns are getting in 4-star CB Montre Jackson
Texas adds a speedster corner to the corner room in Montre Jackson.
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David McClellan is a fiduciary financial advisor and partner with Forum Financial. He works broadly and deeply with his clients as a financial life coach. He specializes in financial planning and has contributed numerous articles to Kiplinger on the topic of retirement tax bombs. For a free intro consult, contact him at [email protected] or 312-933-8823.
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