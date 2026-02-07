ITYT: What Ty Knutson brings to Texas

Texas adds a QB from the 2027 class in Smithson Valley standout Ty Knutson.

The video discusses the recent commitment of a promising 2027 quarterback recruit named Ty Knutson. The hosts analyze his playing style, physical traits, statistics, and potential fit within the Texas football program. Although Knutson is not a five-star recruit like some recent Texas quarterbacks, he possesses key qualities such as a strong downfield arm, good accuracy, and functional mobility that make him an attractive prospect. The discussion emphasizes his ability to make a variety of throws, including deep play-action passes and back-shoulder throws, showcasing a well-rounded skill set. Knutson’s statistical profile from the previous season is solid, with a 64% completion rate, 29 touchdowns, and only three interceptions, plus some rushing yards and touchdowns, indicating a functional dual-threat ability, especially useful in red zone situations.

