ITYT: What Ty Knutson brings to Texas
Texas adds a QB from the 2027 class in Smithson Valley standout Ty Knutson.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]
The video discusses the recent commitment of a promising 2027 quarterback recruit named Ty Knutson. The hosts analyze his playing style, physical traits, statistics, and potential fit within the Texas football program. Although Knutson is not a five-star recruit like some recent Texas quarterbacks, he possesses key qualities such as a strong downfield arm, good accuracy, and functional mobility that make him an attractive prospect. The discussion emphasizes his ability to make a variety of throws, including deep play-action passes and back-shoulder throws, showcasing a well-rounded skill set. Knutson’s statistical profile from the previous season is solid, with a 64% completion rate, 29 touchdowns, and only three interceptions, plus some rushing yards and touchdowns, indicating a functional dual-threat ability, especially useful in red zone situations.
Join Inside Texas for Market-Leading Texas Longhorns Football coverage!
InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.
Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:
- Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love
- Immediate access to any Longhorns break news
- Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff
- High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.
- Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts
- So much more!
SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!
Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.