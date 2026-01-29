Jermaine Bishop Jr. named 2025 Mr. Texas Football
loading...
Texas has been active on the recruiting trail across DFW and Houston, and local coaches say the approach feels different. Multiple recruits noticed...
One of UT's top CB targets set his official visit to Austin, a new 2026 DL on the radar, and the Texas Longhorns football staff on the road in search...
Texas' 2026 signing class finished as the No. 10 group in the country even though it featured 14 members of the Rivals 300. Texas' 2027 recruiting...
Inside Texas delivers the latest in 2027 recruiting with coaches on the road, including Steve Sarkisian set to see a top OL priority, and notes and...
Texas added a big-bodied 2027 EDGE in Cameron Hall (Mansfield Summit). Here’s why his power, hands, and frame project to a future 4i in Will...
Texas just landed a major early win in the 2027 class as Mansfield Summit four star EDGE Cameron Hall committed to the Longhorns. Hall has been vocal...
Texas coaches stayed active on the road, making stops in California and Houston while extending new offers to multiple 2027 prospects, including...
With the final release of the 2026 Rivals Recruiting Rankings, we take a closer look at what Rivals got right, and what they got wrong as we wrap up...
Fourteen members of Texas' No. 10-ranked 23-man high school signing class were included in the final edition of the 2026 Rivals 300 released on...
2026 Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon EDGE Richard Wesley finished the 2026 cycle ranked as the No. 29 overall prospect in the Rivals 300. He is the...
Texas Longhorns quarterback Dia Bell, a member of UT's 2026 recruiting class who is currently enrolled as a member of the Longhorn football program,...
Inside Texas delivers the latest in 2027 recruiting after hosting two of the nation's top-rated talents in Austin, plus new targets to know in...
No, we didn’t get a left guard. Now that we’ve checked that box, let’s move on to what’s actually happening right now. The portal dust has settled....
It seems 2027 Libertyville (Ill.) four-star Brock Williams is getting closer to a final decision. He's been discussing it for months. Today, he was...
When players from Lancaster, Tx, arrive in Austin, former head coach and current assistant Chris Gilbert is usually the first one to greet them. For...
Texas coaches were on the road recruiting hard, checking in on familiar targets and extending new offers across the 2027 and 2028 classes in multiple...
A source close to 2027 North Forney WR Briceson Thrower says Texas is at the top of his board, with LSU also firmly in the mix, as Thrower recaps his...
Inside Texas delivers the latest on Georgia's portal OL on campus, in recruiting while the Horns are set to host five-star commit Easton Royal,...
Texas and Steve Sarkisian are still hunting OL. They're hosting one today too....
Even though he's a sophomore at Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley, Damarion Mays is getting the junior class treatment from Chris Jackson and the...
Inside Texas takes a closer look at the latest from Longhorns coaches on the road, and an elite DB with the Horns making the cut in Thursday's intel....
Texas coaches and staffers have been active on the road this week, making multiple stops to evaluate talent, strengthen relationships, and keep...
Right as the NCAA Transfer Portal was closing, Texas was immediately on the road, checking in on top 2027 and 2028 targets. One spot was Fontana...
I’m putting in an RPM pick for Texas to land Garland (TX) Lakeview Centennial CB Montre Jackson. Texas has been a favorite since the summer of 2024,...
Texas continues to build early traction in the 2027 cycle, and North Crowley defensive back Elijajuan “Fats” Houston left Austin feeling even better...