Jersey numbers revealed for several Texas Longhorns transfers

Two Instagram posts from the official Texas football account revealed jersey numbers for some of the summer transfer enrollees from the Longhorns’ No. 10 ranked transfer portal group.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Offensive lineman Laurence Seymore will wear No. 50. A transfer from WKU, Seymore was a second-team All-American according to the Football Writers Association of America. Seymore was ranked as the No. 377 overall prospect and the No. 28 interior offensive lineman in the Rivals transfer portal rankings.

Offensive lineman Paris Patterson will wear No. 68. Patterson was ranked as the No. 1434 overall prospect and the No. 131 interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Other offensive transfers like Raleek Brown, Hollywood Smothers, Cam Coleman, Michael Masunas, Sterling Berkhalter, MJ Morris, Mac Chiumento, Gianni Spetic, Trey Dubuc, Dylan Sikorski, Melvin Siani, and Jonte Newman previously had their numbers revealed during spring practice.

On defense, linebacker Darius Snow will wear No. 45. Snow was ranked as the No. 1171 overall prospect and the No. 101 linebacker in the transfer portal.

Defensive back Nick Hudson will wear No. 36. A transfer from Brown, Hudson was ranked as the No. 1685 overall prospect and the No. 211 cornerback in the transfer portal.

Other defensive transfers like Rasheem Biles, Bo Mascoe, Justin Cryer, Ian Geffrard, Zion Williams, and Markus Boswell had their numbers revealed during spring practice.

In addition, defensive lineman signee Elijah Ali revealed on Instagram that he will wear No. 55.

Texas will begin its season in 79 days when it takes on the Texas State Bobcats in Austin.