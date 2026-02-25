Jett Bush and Drew Kelson reveal what fans misunderstand about college football
Let’s separate the fact from the fiction in football with former Longhorns Drew Kelson and Jett Bush.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]
Call Luxe Kitchen and Bath at 833-358-LUXE today or visit luxekitchenbath.com to discover where quality meets luxury and begin the process of transforming your home.
In this video, former Texas Longhorn football players Jett Bush and Drew Kelson join host Texas Homer to analyze common fan sayings about college football from a player’s perspective. The discussion aims to separate fact from fiction by adding context and nuance to popular beliefs held by fans. The players provide expert insight into recruitment expectations, coaching decisions, momentum in games, player psychology after losses, injury impacts, and the role of talent versus coaching.
Top 10
- 1New
Jon Sumrall
Urban Meyer phone call
- 2
CFB Transfer Portal
Biggest spenders, highest-paid
- 3
Charles Bediako
Takes new legal step after setback
- 4
Chandler Morris
QB takes NCAA to court
- 5
Mark Pope
Fined for officiating comments
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
They also tackle topics such as the role of backups, defensive strategies, and referees’ influence on game outcomes. Overall, the conversation reveals the complexities behind football performance, emphasizing that many fan assumptions sometimes lack the full context required to understand the realities of the sport at a high level.
Join Inside Texas for Market-Leading Texas Longhorns Football coverage!
InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.
Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:
- Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love
- Immediate access to any Longhorns break news
- Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff
- High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.
- Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts
- So much more!
SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!
Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.