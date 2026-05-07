Jett Bush, Drew Kelson Discuss the Behind-the-Scenes Staff Fueling Texas Football's Success

Players and coaches are only a piece of the puzzle. Former Longhorns football players Drew Kelson and Jett Bush on the men and women behind the scenes that make Saturdays look good for the burnt orange.

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In this comprehensive discussion, Texas Homer, along with former players Drew Kelson and Jett Bush, delve into the often overlooked yet vital components of a football team’s staff beyond the well-known players and head coaches. They explore the extensive support system that contributes to the team’s success, focusing on strength and conditioning, sports science, training facilities, nutrition, academic support, and the often unsung assistants who manage logistics and film review.

The conversation highlights the evolution of technology and methodology in player development, contrasting the past and present environments. Strength and conditioning staff, including coaches and sports scientists, work meticulously to develop players physically and monitor their workload through advanced GPS and data analytics. The training facilities have dramatically improved with luxurious cold and hot tubs, water treadmills, and advanced recovery techniques, which support durability and injury prevention.

Nutrition is emphasized as a crucial factor, with modern-day players receiving highly optimized meals and hydration guidance, contrasting with the more limited provisions in previous eras. Academic support systems are robust, offering tutoring and structured study halls to ensure players maintain academic eligibility and progress toward degrees. The role of graduate assistants (GAs) and student trainers is also acknowledged as essential for practice management, film study, injury prevention, and player development.

The players reflect on how these integrated systems have evolved to create a holistic environment designed to maximize athlete performance and wellbeing, underscoring that behind every visible success is a complex network of dedicated professionals.

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