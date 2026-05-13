Jett Bush, Drew Kelson on the best and worst parts of the College Football Playoff

Former Longhorns Jett Bush and Drew Kelson explain the highs and lows of the new era.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

David McClellan is a fiduciary financial advisor and partner with Forum Financial. He works broadly and deeply with his clients as a financial life coach. He specializes in financial planning and has contributed numerous articles to Kiplinger on the topic of retirement tax bombs. For a free intro consult, contact him at [email protected] or 312-933-8823.

The video features a discussion between former Texas Longhorn players Texas Homer, Drew Kelson, and Jett Bush about the evolution of college football playoffs and bowl games across different eras.

Drew Kelson shares his experience playing during the BCS era, where bowl games were the ultimate season highlight unless a team reached the national championship. He emphasizes the significance of perception and rankings in that era, explaining how teams had to not only win but win impressively to be considered for the top spots. Bowl gifts and limited financial benefits during bowl games were also discussed.

Jett Bush provides perspective from the four-team playoff era, highlighting how losing one game didn’t end championship hopes and how the playoff system created more opportunity and excitement compared to the BCS. He also discusses the diminished importance of non-playoff bowl games, which became more about marketing and less about competition. The conversation then shifts to the recently expanded 12-team playoff system, which neither Drew nor Jett experienced but have opinions about.

Both express cautious support for the expansion, with Jett advocating for even more inclusion (24 teams) to give smaller programs a fair shot and boost exposure. They acknowledge the influence of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals on the competitiveness and unpredictability of college football today. The video concludes with a brief discussion on player safety and compensation, with a consensus that players prioritize playing and competing over concerns about injury or pay incentives for playoff games.

Overall, the dialogue reflects on how college football’s postseason has changed, balancing tradition, opportunity, and commercial interests.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.