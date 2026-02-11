Jim Schlossnagle announces Texas' starting rotation with Ruger Riojas as the Friday starter

The Texas Longhorns 2026 baseball season is days away, and some intrigue about the weekend rotation to start of the season remained. How would Dylan Volantis be used? Could someone else slot into the Friday night spot? After speculation, head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced at his Wednesday media availability the starting rotation for this weekend’s opening series with UC Davis.

Ruger Riojas will pitch on Friday, Luke Harrison will throw Saturday, and Dylan Volantis will have the Sunday role. Schlossnagle explained his reasoning Wednesday afternoon..

Texas HC Jim Schlossnagle announced a weekend rotation of Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison, and Dylan Volantis.



Friday – RHP Ruger Riojas

2025 stats: 9-3, 5.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 18 appearances, 10 starts

The Friday starter in college baseball is often seen as the premium arm. Winning game one of a three game series has proven to be an effective strategy, and Schlossnagle has chosen Ruger Riojas to be his Friday night arm to start the season.

Riojas is set to open Texas’ 2026 campaign this Friday at 6:30 p.m. While taking Riojas out of a closer or relief role may come as a surprise for some, there were some hints at Riojas being a starter this season. Namely that Riojas and Luke Harrison pitched against each other in the days leading up to the Alumni Game. Last week we looked at all of the potential options to roll out as starters, Riojas was one of the first names listed for good reason.

When Texas needed another starter last year, Riojas stepped up and did what pitching coach Max Weiner enjoys the most. He threw strikes at a very high rate. Riojas walked only 7.0% of batters and stranded almost three-quarters of the runners who reached base against him. He was one of the most dominant pitchers in Division I baseball last season until a bout with the flu cost him 10 pounds in one week. Riojas is probably seen as the safest bet here and while he is starting week one, he is another candidate to move into a luxury role like we touched on last week for Volantis.

Saturday – LHP Luke Harrison

2025 stats: 5-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 15 starts

Harrison being the Saturday starter could be seen from a mile away. Harrison was effective and consistent in his Saturday role last season, so why change anything here? He led the Texas staff in starts last year with 15. He also lead the team in total innings as well.

Harrison was very effective last season. With an ERA of 3.06, he limited damage caused by opponents. His batting average against last year was .237. He also stranded over three-quarters of the runners he allowed to reach base.

It’s easy to see why the staff wanted to keep the status quo here on Saturday.

Sunday – LHP Dylan Volantis

2025 stats: 4-1, 1.94 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 23 appearances, 1 start

Volantis has been announced as the Sunday starter for opening weekend.

There is a massive benefit to putting Volantis on the mound for the Sunday or game three of a series. If Texas sees quality starts with wins from Riojas and Harrison, it is a daunting task for opponents to see an arm like Volantis on the mound. That’s especially true when the mindset changes to just trying to steal a game from the Longhorns.

Along with the previous two, a common theme has emerged. Volantis only walked 6.1% of batters in his freshman season, stranding two-thirds of them. However, he took on plenty of situations where runners were already on in his high leverage outings and closer appearances. If Volantis can replicate his 2025 season, but this time as a starter, Texas is in some really good hands for 2026.